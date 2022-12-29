NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0159

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. NFT has a market cap of $584,884.87 and approximately $43.76 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01578301 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $618.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

