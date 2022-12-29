Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Down 1.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $1,702,380. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after buying an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

