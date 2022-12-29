NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.