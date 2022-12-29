NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. The business had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 432.43%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

