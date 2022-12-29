NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 343.5% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 31.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.