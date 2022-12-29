Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 1st

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

