Office Properties Income Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

OPINL stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83.

