Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

