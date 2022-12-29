OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $316,409.16 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

