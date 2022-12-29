onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi
onsemi Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of onsemi stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.