onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.