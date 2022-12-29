Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $47.65 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

