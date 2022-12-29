Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Financial Survey

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Energy Industries and Ostin Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus price target of $95.86, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Ostin Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $1.46 billion 2.12 $134.74 million $5.18 15.97 Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 11.16% 23.69% 11.65% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Ostin Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, crystal growing, and chemical processing, as well as metal, carbon fiber, and glass manufacturing and other industrial power applications; high voltage DC-DC products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications; and low voltage DC-DC board mounted solutions for use in healthcare, telecommunications, test and measurement, instrumentation, and industrial equipment applications, as well as distributed power in server and storage systems. In addition, it offers gas sensing and monitoring products for the energy market, air quality monitoring, and automobile emission monitoring and testing; and embedded power products for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, it offers conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies, as well as repair services. The company provides its products through a direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

