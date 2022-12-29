Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.