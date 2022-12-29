Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

