Parkside Investments LLC Buys 12,708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

