PARSIQ One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

