Path D. Fund Lp Hill Acquires 202,427 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 202,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $7,052,556.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,711,816.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLAY stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

