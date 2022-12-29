Patron Partners LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,872,000 after buying an additional 185,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $47.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

