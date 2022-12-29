Patron Partners LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

