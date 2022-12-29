Patron Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

