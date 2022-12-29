Patron Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

