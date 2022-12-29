Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.