Patron Partners LLC Sells 47 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

ALB stock opened at $214.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.21.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

