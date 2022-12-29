Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $19.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.2 %

About Peloton Interactive

Shares of PTON opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

