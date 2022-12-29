Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Receives 228.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 228.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDRDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($265.96) to €220.00 ($234.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($272.34) to €277.00 ($294.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PDRDF opened at 194.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of 185.57. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 164.11 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.