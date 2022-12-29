Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.