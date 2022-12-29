Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

PAA stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

