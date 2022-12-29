Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

