Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Polaris by 24.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Polaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 166,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

