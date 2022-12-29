Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PW opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.