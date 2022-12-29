ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

