Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Critical Contrast

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and Lisata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.61%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 527.62%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Progyny.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $500.62 million 5.64 $65.77 million $0.42 72.43 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.20

This table compares Progyny and Lisata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Progyny has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 6.00% 14.14% 9.62% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats Lisata Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

