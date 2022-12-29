Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.