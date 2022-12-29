Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

PRPL stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

