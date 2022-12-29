Qudian (NYSE:QD) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Financial Review

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qudian and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Qudian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $259.55 million 0.91 $92.44 million ($0.54) -1.74 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Qudian has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qudian and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qudian and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 470.65%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

SHF beats Qudian on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Rating)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.