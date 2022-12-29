Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $118.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $40,466,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $29,271,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE RL opened at $102.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

