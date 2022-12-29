Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

