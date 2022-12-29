Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.29.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $268.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

