Reviewing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.07% 8.70% 2.80% Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Hills and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 0 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $74.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Black Hills.

89.0% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Black Hills has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.34 $236.74 million $3.99 17.58 Altus Power $71.80 million 13.68 $5.91 million ($0.02) -314.84

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Hills beats Altus Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

