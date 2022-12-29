RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.88.

RPM International Trading Down 1.5 %

RPM International stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

