S Robson Walton Sells 350,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

On Friday, November 18th, S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $381.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.