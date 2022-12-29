Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

