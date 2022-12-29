Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,033,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 466,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19.

