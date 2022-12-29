Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after acquiring an additional 762,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 709,899 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

