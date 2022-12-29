Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

