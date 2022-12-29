Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

