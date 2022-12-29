Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,753,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57.

