Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.