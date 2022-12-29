Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 2.3 %

FDX opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

