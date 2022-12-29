Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $89,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

